Sydney-listed gaming supplier and social casino operator Aristocrat Leisure has reported a 12 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$3.08 billion for the six-month period ended 31 March.

The revenue growth was driven by the Americas segment, with revenue growing 26 per cent to $1.45 billion despite continued supply chain issues and mixed operating conditions across key markets.

International Class III revenue was up 37.5 per cent at $88.0 million, with the supplier benefiting from growth in [...]