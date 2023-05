London-listed gaming technology provider and operator Playtech said Wednesday that the company remains well-placed for the rest of 2023 after seeing continued momentum across its B2B and B2C segments during the first four months of the year.

Playtech continues to make good progress against its strategic objectives in 2023, benefiting from strong growth from its Snaitech and Caliente operations.

Playtech's B2B division performed “very well” through the four-month period, driven by regulated markets and its expanded presence [...]