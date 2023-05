China’s Welfare and Sports Lotteries recorded sales of RMB50.3 billion (€6.6 billion) in April, with all games showing year-on-year growth.

Total lottery sales grew by 62 per cent in the month, taking them to a level not usually seen outside of FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Sports Lottery sales increased by 82 per cent to RMB34.7 billion, due mainly to sales of sports prediction games more than doubling to RMB23.2 billion.

Instant win tickets sales also performed well and [...]