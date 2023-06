Wagering on sports and iGaming in West Virginia increased by 67 per cent to $419.1 million in the five-week period to 3 June 2023.

iGaming wagers were $379.5 million in the period and accounted for 91 per cent of the total, with sports betting contributing $39.5 million.

Mobile sports betting was $35.9 million and retail betting $3.6 million.

West Virginia sports betting and iGaming wagers: five weeks to 3 June 2023 ($)

West Virginia’s iGaming revenue grew by 73 [...]