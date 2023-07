Las Vegas Sands has seen net revenue more than double to $2.54 billion in the second quarter of 2023, as a recovery in travel and tourism spending in both Macau and Singapore boosted results.

Casino revenue soared by 163 per cent compared to the same period last year to $1.86 billion, while Rooms revenue increased by 205 per cent to $296 million and Food and Beverage revenue more than doubled to $143 million.

Revenue from Malls climbed [...]