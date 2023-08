Gambling revenue at Arkansas’ three land-based casinos grew by 9 per cent to $59.1 million in July.

Revenue from land-based gaming was 7 per cent higher at $57.0 million, of which slot machines accounted for $51.2 million and table gaming $5.8 million.

Total sports betting revenue in July was $2.1 million on wagers of $17.6 million, at a margin of 11.8 per cent.

Mobile sports betting revenue in Arkansas was $1.7 million and retail betting revenue was [...]