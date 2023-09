Sales of China’s Welfare and Sports Lotteries grew by 54 per cent to RMB53.0 billion (€6.9 billion) in August, marking the highest monthly sales figure of 2023 to date.

Welfare Lottery sales jumped by 47 per cent to RMB18.6 billion, helped by a 140 per cent increase in instant win sales to RMB6.3 billion.

Lotto sales were up by 19 per cent to RMB8.9 billion and Keno sales rose by 33 per cent to RMB3.5 billion.

The Sports [...]