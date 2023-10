New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) has posted a net loss of $32.3 million for its fiscal year ended 30 June, as the company continues its strategic restructuring.

Revenue for FY2023 declined by 61 per cent to $23.0 million following the sale of its Bethard iGaming brand in February, and a decrease in the iGaming operations of Lucky Dino, Bethard and Argyll that were impacted by regulatory changes in the Netherlands, Finland and the UK.

Argyll Entertainment [...]