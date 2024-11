Arkansas’ sports betting surpassed $60 million in October, rising by 34 per cent to a new monthly record of $60.4 million.

Mobile betting in Arkansas was above $50 million for the first time and grew by 44 per cent to $56.5 million.

This offset a 30 per cent fall in retail betting handle at Arkansas’ three casinos to $4.0 million in October.

The Saracen Casino Resort reported mobile sports handle of $29.1 million, giving it 51 per [...]