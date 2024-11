Arizona’s sports handle topped $5.4 billion in the first nine months of 2024, as September’s wagers grew by 20 per cent to $732.1 million.

Mobile betting in Arizona increased by 19 per cent in September to $719.6 million, while retail betting trebled to $12.5 million.

DraftKings led Arizona’s mobile betting sector with a 19 per cent rise in handle to $260.4 million.

In second place, FanDuel posted a 25 per cent year-on-year rise in handle to $224.3 million. [...]