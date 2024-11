Lotto NZ generated record lottery sales of NZ$1.71 billion (€957.1 million) in the financial year to 30 June 2024, a rise of 13 per cent on FY23.

The strong sales were driven by an ‘extraordinary’ year for Powerball jackpots, with three NZ$30 million-plus jackpot runs and 20 Powerball jackpot draws of NZ$20 million or more (FY23: 11).

One jackpot run in FY24 extended all the way to a Must Be Won (MBW) NZ$50 million jackpot draw.

Total [...]