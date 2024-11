Palasino Holdings has reported a 1 per cent increase in revenue to HK$282.1 million (approx. €34.3 million) for the fiscal first half period ended 30 September.

Land-based gaming revenue from the company’s three casinos in the Czech Republic were 1 per cent higher at $196.1 million, with slot machine and table gaming revenue both rising by the same percentage to $158.0 million and $38.1 million respectively.

At the end of the period, the company had 630 slot [...]