European lottery and gaming operator SAZKA Group has reported an 11 per cent fall in consolidated gross gaming revenue to €405m for the first quarter of 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacting retail sales.

The revenue decline was primarily due to the closure of OPAP agents’ stores and VLT halls in Greece, as well as the closure of land-based casinos in Austria, and reduced footfall across points of sale (POS) in Italy.

SAZKA Group's sales networks [...]