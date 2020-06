Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Net Gaming Europe expects to post a net loss of €1.2m for the second quarter of 2020, with results negatively impacted by non-recurring costs and exchange rate fluctuations.

The company said that its operations had performed well during Q2 in the midst of an “intensive transformation” phase which will see the business renamed Acroud AB.

The reorganisation involves closing its Swedish office and centralising the business in Malta, in order to create a more [...]