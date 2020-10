Online gaming and iLottery supplier NeoGames is aiming to go public through an IPO on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange.

NeoGames has completed its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking to raise up to $90m through an initial public offering on Nasdaq.

NeoGames was founded in 2005 and spun off from Aspire Global in 2014. It currently provides iLottery services in Europe to Sazka in the Czech Republic, Sisal in Italy, Portugal’s Jogos Santa [...]