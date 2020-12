South African racing and betting operator Phumelela Gaming and Leisure will see its shares delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in January after a seven-month suspension.

Trading in Phumelela shares was suspended on 8 May at the request of the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection due to the negative impact of Covid-19 on its already adverse trading conditions.

With the company’s assets now being marketed for sale to pay off creditors, Phumelela said Friday that [...]