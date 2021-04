Genius Sports will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today after completing its business combination with special purpose acquisition company dMY Technology Group Inc II.

The business combination was approved at a special meeting of dMY II’s stockholders last Friday, with the combined company’s shares trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol GENI from Wednesday.

With over $145m in cash and no financial debt on the balance sheet, Genius Sports will look to [...]