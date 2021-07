Shares in Australian online sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings soared by more than 55 per cent Friday on their first day of trading.

BlueBet began trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) this morning after completing a successful $80m IPO, with strong support from institutional and retail investors.

The listing positions BlueBet for future growth with the $44.7m in primary IPO proceeds, after payment of the costs of the offer, to be primarily invested in marketing spend [...]