London-listed technology supplier and gaming operator Sportech will return £7.0m to shareholders through a capital distribution.

The distribution follows the sale of Sportech’s terrestrial lottery business in the Dominican Republic for £9.25m in January, with retained capital earmarked for financing organic growth opportunities.

“Management's successful sale of the terrestrial lottery business facilitated this £7m shareholder distribution taking the total returned to investors in the last nine months to £42.5m,” said Richard McGuire, Sportech’s newly elected non-executive chairman.

“In [...]