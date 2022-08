Online lottery broker Lottery.com is at risk of losing its Nasdaq listing after failing to file financial statements for the second quarter of 2022.

The company was notified on August 17 that it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules which require timely quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)

Under Nasdaq rules, companies are usually given 60 days in which to submit a plan to regain compliance with the listing rules, however, [...]