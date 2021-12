Six months ago, SBTech’s reputation was rubbished by the Hindenburg Report on DraftKings. Now, it’s Evolution’s turn in the unwelcome spotlight and there will be more to come unless the industry changes its ways

Evolution chief executive officer Martin Carlesund has tried to discredit the investigation into his company’s presence in ‘illegal markets’ by blaming the operators or the players for using “sophisticated technical manipulation”.

“It’s really not sophisticated,” says a source. “Any player could use a [...]