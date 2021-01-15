GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

The latest games integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, QTech Games, Amatic, Revolver Gaming, Imprexis Gaming, Nolimit City, Playson, Habanero and ESA Gaming.

Oryx Gaming / Betway

Oryx Gaming has launched its portfolio of games with Betway through its Oryx Hub platform, including games from exclusive RGS studio partners such as GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem.

“We’re delighted to see our partnership with Betway go live and our titles are going to offer a new dimension of content to their players,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij, “Our RGS content has already been proven strong in Germany and beyond and this partnership will further strengthen the reach and reputation for both our companies.”

Betway marketing and operations director Paul Adkins said: “Seeing the array of premium content from ORYX become available to our customers is the result of hard work and close collaboration. It’s great news for everyone involved and we’re sure that it’s the start of a relationship that will be a huge success.”

1X2 Network / Kindred Group

1X2 Network has launched games from its 1X2gaming and Iron Dog Studio subsidiaries with Kindred Group following an integration through Relax Gaming’s Silver Bullet platform.

Pirate Kingdom Megaways is the first title to be released across more than nine brands operated by Kindred, with further game launches to include Battle Maidens, 1 Million Megaways BC, as well as player favourites Rainbow Wilds and Blood Queen.

“Kindred Group operates some of the biggest online gambling and online casino brands in the world so we are delighted to see games from our studios added to its content offering,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid.

“Our games are all about delivering a thrilling player experience with lots of big win potential, and this is achieved through smart math and unique mechanics not found in other games. This allows operators that offer our content to stand out from their rivals.

“Our games have proved to be incredibly popular with players in a wide range of regulated markets and we believe they will enjoy similar levels of success with Kindred’s discerning customers,” he said.

Kindred Group head of casino David Robertson said: “Kindred Group prides itself in offering our players the widest range of quality content. We’ve had our eye on 1X2 Network for some time, so were over the moon to hear they were integrating into the Relax Gaming network.

“Their content is well loved by players and the industry alike, we’re therefore very excited to see what this new partnership can do. That the integration was carried out by Relax Gaming and via its Silver Bullet platform has ensured a smooth and seamless process and we look forward to adding more content from 1X2 Network over the coming months.”

QTech Games / Evolution

QTech Games has expanded its offering through a new partnership with Evolution, including live dealer table games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat and three-card poker.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Evolution,” said QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder. “Naturally, their stunning live-dealer portfolio needs no introduction. The QTech Games platform is integrated with the best games from the planet’s top providers - and Evolution now stand at the zenith of that mountain with their garlanded games.”

An Evolution spokesperson added: “This deal seamlessly broadens Evolution’s international scope, unlocking untapped markets from Asia to Eastern Europe and Latin America for diversified growth. Evolution’s unflinching commitment to delivering engaging live-player experiences affords customers, who love these games, the visceral thrill of playing in a real-world casino, while QTech’s peerless localised expertise made them the perfect fit for us.”

EveryMatrix / Amatic

EveryMatrix has expanded its CasinoEngine casino aggregation platform through a new partnership with Amatic.

“We are delighted to partner up with Amatic,” said CasinoEngine chief operating officer Amund Stensland. “CasinoEngine operators are already asking about their games, and we cannot wait to start distributing the content around the world. Amatic is a prominent and established supplier with a long history of innovation."

A spokesperson for AMATIC Industries added: “Amatic’s online offering continues to expand, we look forward to entertaining an even wider audience with EveryMatrix’s partners.”

Revolver Gaming / MrQ

Revolver Gaming has entered into a deal to launch its content with Lindar Media’s UK-facing brand MrQ via an integration with Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform.

The agreement will see Revolver’s portfolio of slots go live with MrQ, including the recently launched Neon Blaze and upcoming release Thor of Asgard.

“Considering the challenges of 2020, we are hugely grateful it turned out to be our best year yet. This puts us in a very strong position for growth during 2021,” said Revolver Gaming CEO Ryan Lazarus. “Getting the opportunity to provide our games to a cool, up and coming operator like MrQ will help us boost our brand further in the UK market, and we’re thrilled for the chance to provide our games to MrQ’s loyal fanbase.”

MrQ CEO Savvas Fellas added: “Revolver Gaming is another addition of content providers that help us offer the best in class service and content to our growing user base of MrQ.com.”

BtoBet / Imprexis Gaming

BtoBet has agreed a deal to add a range of free-to-play (FTP) games from Imprexis Gaming to its platform.

“The scalable platform and wide selection of content developed by Imprexis Gaming allow our partners to deploy games based on their territorial strategies, allowing for vastly improved acquisition and retention rates,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “Furthermore, the advanced analytical tools employed allow for in-depth reporting, facilitating game-management and campaigns.”

Imprexis Gaming co-founder Danny Thomas said: “We’re very excited to expand our partnership with BtoBet and give their sports betting operators the edge in acquisition over their competitors. FTP jackpot games are now firmly established as the industry’s leading acquisition and engagement tool and with the ever-increasing regulations and restrictions on sign-up bonuses we can’t see this position changing anytime soon.

“Our products really make a difference, so we look forward to engaging with BtoBet clients and creating custom built, tailor-made solutions perfect for their markets.”

BetGames.TV / Novibet

BetGames.TV has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Novibet, including games such as Bet on Poker, Wheel of Fortune, War of Bets and 6+ Poker.

“We’re delighted to start 2021 by partnering with hugely popular UK operator Novibet, and I’m confident our uniquely entertaining catalogue of titles will prove to be as popular with Novibet’s players as they have with our other UK customers,” said BetGames.TV sales director for Europe Valeria Russo.

“Our mission at BetGames.TV is to deliver products that can ensure our partners stay unique and deliver immersive gaming experiences like no other – and with a fantastic launch pipeline in the calendar for the year ahead, we’re very excited about the future.”

Novibet casino manager Fotini Matthaiou added: “We are excited to be starting the year with this promising partnership and the addition of BetGames.TV’s multi-awarded live games to our enriched portfolio.

“Along with BetGames.TV, we are looking forward to further developing this partnership, as we continue to grow our content offering and provide the best gaming experience to our members.”

Nolimit City / Casino Secret

Nolimit City has launched its games with Casumo-owned operator Casino Secret, including latest release San Quentin xWays.

“We’re so exciting to start 2021 on such a high note - partnering up with one of the most looked and notable brands, that has sprung out of nowhere,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “The team behind Casino Secret are not only super passionate at what they do but they also know good content when they see it. This is why our partnership is a match made in heaven.”

Playson / Pixel.bet

Playson has signed an agreement to supply its games to LeoVegas-owned operator Pixel.bet, including titles such as Rise of Egypt Deluxe, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win and recent release Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways.

“Our sales team has worked diligently to grow Playson’s presence in key markets throughout the globe, so it’s fantastic to have our efforts rewarded with such an exciting partnership,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “Pixel.bet is an operator that entertains an impressively large customer base with a varied array of betting experiences, and our world class portfolio will undoubtedly be welcomed by its players.”

Pixel.bet CEO Eirik Kristiansen said: “We are delighted to be integrating Playson’s cutting-edge content suite, which is jam-packed with innovative gameplay features, stunning graphics and immersive sound effects.

“Our customer offering has consistently continued to grow and improve, in large part because of the comprehensive integration deals we sign with top quality suppliers such as Playson.”

Habanero / Blox

Habanero has signed a deal to provide its games to Italian operator Blox, including titles such as Scopa, Wild Trucks and Jump!

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Blox, a company boasting premium quality B2C operations along with a cutting-edge platform servicing an impressive selection of operators,” said Habanero European head of business development Arcangelo Lonoce.

“Over the course of 2020, we’ve expanded the appeal of our games amongst a wide variety of players in an international range of regulated markets, and plan to continue cementing our tier one credentials in the year to come - and we look forward to another record-breaking 12 months.”

Blox chief commercial officer Karl Grech added: “Habanero’s celebrated catalogue of games has a proven track-record of popularity across a wide variety of demographics, winning deserved plaudits from voices throughout our industry.

“For that reason, we are thrilled to join forces with the provider, and have no doubt that its enthralling content portfolio will make for a fantastic addition to our state-of-the-art offering.”

ESA Gaming / Scommettendo

ESA Gaming has expanded its presence in Italy after striking a deal with operator Scommettendo, including games such as Goal Mine and Fruit Staxx.

“It’s great to start off the new year by signing a deal with leading operator Scommettendo to further increase our footprint in the Italian market,” said ESA Gaming director Zorica Smallwood. “Our EasySwipe portfolio has been well-received by operators and players alike and we are excited to launch several new titles this year that we are certain will improve Scommettendo’s cross-selling abilities and offer great entertainment to its customers.”

Scommettendo chief operating officer Donato Nigro commented: “We are thrilled to add ESA Gaming’s unique content to our offering and provide our customers with a product that, in an easy way, offers a high-quality online casino experience to players while they are betting on their favourite sport. We look forward to a successful partnership.”