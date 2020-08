The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has identified a further eight illegal offshore gambling sites that will now be blocked by the country’s internet service providers (ISPs).

The ACMA has advised Australian consumers to immediately withdraw any funds deposited with the sites, ahead of the start of ISP blocking.

The sites subject to the latest blocking order are Planet 7 Oz, Ace Pokies, Nordicasino, Reeltastic, Spintropolis, Enzo Casino, Times Square Casino and Royal Spinz.

The regulator said [...]