Gambling Commission suspends Nektan’s operating licence

30th April 2021 9:01 am GMT
Gambling Commission

Britain’s Gambling Commission has suspended the operating licence of Nektan (Gibraltar), which went into administration last year.

The suspension follows an ongoing review into the operator, after the regulator suspected that Nektan had breached conditions of its licence, was unsuitable to carry on with its licensed activities, and that the licensed activities are being or have been carried on in a manner which is inconsistent with the licensing objectives.

“We therefore consider it appropriate to suspend the licence with immediate effect pending the conclusion of the review or until such time as the operator can satisfy the Commission it is operating compliantly,” said the Gambling Commission in a statement Thursday.

Nektan has held remote bingo and casino licences from the Gambling Commission since November 2014, but went into administration last year after its Rapid Games US joint venture ceased trading and its B2B business was impacted by the spread of Covid-19.

This followed Nektan’s transition to a B2B business in January 2020 with the sale of its UK consumer facing assets to Grace Media. Nektan’s shares ceased trading on London’s AIM market last May.

Compliance Gambling Commission Nektan United Kingdom
