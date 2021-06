Sweden’s investigation into match-fixing and unlicensed gambling has been extended by three months and expanded to include money laundering threats.

The investigation led by Swedish Chamber of Commerce director general Gunnar Larsson was due to submit a report to the government by June 30, with that deadline now extended to September 30 to allow Larsson to develop a comprehensive proposal to combat the threats posed by illegal gambling and match-fixing.

He will also now investigate money laundering [...]