Britain’s Gambling Commission will make changes to the way it regulates innovative digital gambling products following publication of an independent review of BetIndex’s collapse.

A review was announced by the British government in April to examine in detail the actions taken by the Gambling Commission in the period from September 2015 up to the suspension of BetIndex’s licence in March this year.

