Telecommunication Regulator of Cambodia (TRC) has blocked 79 websites that it claims have been offering illegal gambling services to Cambodian citizens.

The websites include 188bet.com, 12bet.com, 1xBet.com, Betwinner.com, Campobet.com and local sites such as Khmerbet.com, royal99.com, and the Fafa stable of websites.

The regulator said it would continue to cooperate with the national police and with telecoms operators to block websites that it deemed to be illegal.

China praised Cambodia’s decision to block illegal online gambling back in [...]