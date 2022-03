The government of the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro has opened an investigation into fifteen websites offering online lottery games to players in the state.

The state’s Consumer Protection and Defense Attorney (Procon) has received a number of complaints about websites allegedly misleading customers by claiming to be licensees of Caixa Econômica Federal, the exclusive lottery operator in Brazil.

Procon is now taking administrative action against these websites under Article 6, III of the Consumer Protection [...]