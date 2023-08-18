Delaware Lottery partners RSI for iGaming

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has been selected as the iGaming supplier of the Delaware Lottery under a new five-year contract.

RSI will provide its iGaming technology and support services to the state’s three lottery agents - Casino at Delaware Park, Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, and Harrington Raceway & Casino – enabling each to offer their own range of games through individually branded websites and mobile apps.

“We are honored to be selected by the Delaware State Lottery selection committee to provide online gaming operations in the First State,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. “This partnership is yet another significant milestone for RSI, as the confidence of a state-backed organization, such as the Delaware Lottery, further validates the trust that lottery officials have in our award-winning online platform and customer service.

“Building on our proven track record of success in the tri-state area of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where RSI was an early entrant in the first online market in the U.S., we are honored to collaborate with the Delaware Lottery team and the state’s three casinos to offer consumers who are geo-located in Delaware with safe, convenient, and innovative online gaming experiences.”

The Delaware iGaming contract was open to bids until the deadline of 17 February and was previously held by 888.

“We reviewed proposed bids from other online gaming companies and suppliers, and the combination of experience and commitment to quality products, customer service, and responsible gaming is why we selected RSI,” said Helene Keeley, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “We’re delighted to begin this partnership and have no doubt that Delawareans and the customers of Delaware’s three casinos will be thrilled with RSI’s exciting library of offerings and industry-leading customer service.”

RSI is currently live in 15 states and the regulated international markets of Ontario (Canada), Colombia and Mexico.

iGaming in Delaware generated wagers of $37.9 million in June, the latest month for which figures are available. $36.8 million was paid out in winnings during the month, leaving net iGaming revenue of $1.1 million. This comprised video lottery net revenue of $925,302, table games net revenue of $180,168, and poker rake and fees of $40,182.

“RSI continues to demonstrate itself as a leader in the industry as more and more states across the country welcome online gaming. With our proven and trusted operations, in-house technology, and platform, we are proud to deliver robust value and results to forward-thinking government entities or businesses,” Schwartz concluded. “RSI is devoted to make thoughtful strides in our expansion and in the successful execution of our approach to delivering best-in-class products and services to our customers.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) closed 6.05 per cent lower at $4.04 per share in New York Thursday.