Britain’s Gambling Commission has suspended bet-at-home.com’s operating licence with immediate effect for social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings.

The gambling regulator confirmed Thursday that it is carrying out a review under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005, over suspected social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings by the operator.

“The review and consequent suspension follows concerns that activities may have been carried out contrary to the Act, not in accordance with conditions of their licence and that [...]