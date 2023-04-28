Queen Sportsbook set for mobile sportsbook approval in Maryland

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has approved the qualifications of Queen Sportsbook Maryland for a mobile sports betting license.

Queen Sportsbook will become the latest operator to be granted a mobile licence in Maryland, when the state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) is next scheduled to meet in May.

Queen Sportsbook is currently evaluating third-party providers to power its sportsbook platform.

As Queen Sportsbook awaits SWARC’s mobile license award, it is working with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to fulfil operational requirements.

Earlier this month, SuperBook became the ninth mobile sportsbook operator to launch in Maryland.

The other eight generated mobile handle of $370.4m in March - Maryland’s best ever month since the regulation of the sports betting market.