Boldplay secures approval in Malta

Casino software developer Boldplay is looking to partner with Malta-licensed operators after obtaining a Notice of Recognition from the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The Notice allows the supplier to offer its products to MGA-licensed operators, including its portfolio of slots, table, keno, bingo and virtual scratch card games.

The Malta approval adds to the company’s previously acquired licences in Gibraltar and Romania.

Commenting on the approval, Boldplay CEO Valli Fragoso, said: “Acquiring this approval from the Malta Gaming Authority is a hugely important step for Boldplay that will enable us to share our diverse range of products with all locally-licensedoperators.

“The Recognition Notice will sit alongside our existing Gibraltar and Romania licences and allow us to further establish the Boldplay brand in regulated markets across Europe. We’re immensely proud to have been granted the opportunity to begin working in the jurisdiction and we’re looking forward to seeing our games appear in MGA-licensed operators’ lobbies very shortly.”