Kentucky Representative Adam Koenig has once again introduced legislation to legalise and regulate sports betting, fantasy sports and online poker.

The bill introduced on January 9 marks the third attempt to regulate the activities after similar bills failed to pass in 2019 and 2020.

As with last year’s bill, Koenig’s proposal would authorise sports betting at licensed tracks and professional sports venues with 50,000+ seating, as well as over the internet, under the supervision of the Kentucky [...]