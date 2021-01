Lawmakers in Georgia have introduced legislation to regulate online sports betting in the state.

Introduced Thursday, HB86 would amend Chapter 27 of Title 50 of the Official Code of Georgia, and provides for the regulation of online sports betting under the oversight of the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

Under the bill, the state lottery will be able to issue no fewer than six licences to qualified applicants. Licensees will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of $50,000, [...]