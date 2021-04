Florida expects to generate as much as $6.0bn from gaming over the next decade through a new compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The compact is valid for a 30-year term and gives the Seminole Tribe the right to operate slot machines, table games, sports betting, fantasy sports, raffles and draws, and any new game authorised by Florida law.

This includes wagering while physically present at one of the seven existing gaming facilities on tribal lands [...]