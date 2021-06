Rhode Island’s General Assembly has approved amended legislation to strengthen the agreement between the state, gaming supplier IGT and casino operator Bally’s Corporation.

Introduced by House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, the legislation represents an economic development investment of more than $250m to preserve and enhance Rhode Island’s third-largest source of revenue.

Passed by the Senate this week, the bill will see IGT create 100 new jobs in the state, increasing the minimum number [...]