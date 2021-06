Norway’s new Gambling Act has been submitted to parliament for adoption after securing approval from the Ministry of Culture on Friday.

The new law unifies the country’s existing Lottery Act, Gambling Act and Totalizator Act into a single piece of legislation and strengthens the regulator’s ability to combat unlicensed gambling and advertising by unlicensed operators.

All gambling activities in Norway will continue to operate under an exclusive rights model, with state-owned Norsk Tipping retaining its monopoly on [...]