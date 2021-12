Licensed liquor establishments and fraternal and veterans’ organisations in Missouri will be eligible to host video lottery game terminals under newly proposed legislation.

The bill introduced by Senator Denny Hoskins would allow up to 15,000 video lottery terminals (VLTs) to be deployed across the state beginning January 1, 2024, with a limit of five VLTs per location.

The bill also states that no single licensed video lottery game operator may control or operate more than twenty-five per [...]