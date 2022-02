The parliament of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has voted in favour of legislation to regulate online casino gaming after rejecting last minute amendments that sought to block previously unlicensed providers from the market.

The legislation adopted Thursday (Feb. 17) will allow operators with a registered office in a member state of the European Union, or European Economic Area, to apply for one of five available online casino licenses to operate in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s [...]