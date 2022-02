Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies voted Wednesday in favour of legislation to regulate gambling across the nation, although a raft of proposed amendments are expected to lead to substantial changes over the coming days and weeks.

The draft bill to legalise and regulate online and land-based gambling narrowly passed by a vote of 246 in favour and 202 against, a necessary step before amendments to the proposal can be considered.

The text of Bill 442/91 approved Wednesday (Feb. [...]