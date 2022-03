New York state senator Joseph Addabbo introduced a bill Friday that would require the state to expand its mobile sports betting market to include at least 14 licensed operators by January 2023, with a lower gaming tax applicable to a higher number of operators.

Senator Addabbo’s bill would require the New York State Gaming Commission to approve at least 14 mobile sports betting operators for licensure by January 31, 2023, rising to 16 operators by the [...]