This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

UK Gambling Review submitted to PM as responsible Minister resigns

7th July 2022 9:54 am GMT
Greentube

Chris Philp, the Minister responsible for gambling in the UK, has become the latest senior figure to abandon Boris Johnson’s administration, just as the government review of gambling legislation nears completion.

Philp resigned as Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy this morning (7 July), saying that he could no longer support the Prime Minister.

“I’m deeply saddened it has come to this, but the PM should step down given public and Parliamentary confidence has clearly gone, and given the importance of integrity in public life,” said Philp. “I’m therefore stepping down as Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy now.”

In his resignation letter, Philp noted that the long-awaited gambling review is now with the prime minister for approval and contains strong measures to combat gambling addiction. “I have met with the families of those who have committed suicide as a result of gambling addiction, and I strongly urge you to deliver the review in full and undiluted,” he wrote.

He added that as important as this and other matters within his portfolio are, “so are integrity, honesty and trust in politics”.

“Given events over the past few weeks and months I therefore think that you should resign as Prime Minister and it follows that I cannot serve in your government any longer,” Philp concluded.

As of this morning, more than 50 people have resigned from government and the Conservative Party in an effort to force Boris Johnson to stand down. He told parliament on Wednesday that he has no intention to leave.

Update 10am BST: No. 10 has said that Boris Johnson will make a statement to the country today. He is expected to resign.

Related Tags
Casino DCMS iGaming Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

888 shares hit new low as first half revenue forecast to decline

bet365 becomes PGA Tour’s first international partner outside North America

ORYX Gaming continues UK expansion with Jumpman Gaming

Bragg Gaming expands in Ontario with SkillOnNet

Skywind expands UK presence with Intouch Games acquisition

Gambling.com posts record first quarter

Leap Gaming set to launch in the UK

Gambling activity in Britain remains below pre-pandemic levels

Netherlands gambling regulator receives 14 new licence applications

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming goes live with Casumo in the UK

Nolimit City latest to secure Ontario iGaming licence

British political think-tank calls for statutory problem gambling levy

Bragg Gaming benefits from European expansion in 2021

Spearhead Studios set for UK debut with 888casino

888 fined £9.4m in latest enforcement action by Gambling Commission

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution