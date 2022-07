The leadership contest to choose a new leader of the Conservative Party is unlikely to cause a significant delay in the publication of the Gambling Act review whitepaper.

Nigel Huddleston, the parliamentary under-secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), told parliament Thursday that the government intends to publish the whitepaper setting out its conclusions and a vision for the gambling sector in the coming weeks.

The statement was in response to concerns raised by [...]