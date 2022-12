The Belgian Government is pushing ahead with plans to prohibit most forms of gambling advertising, with the new rules coming into force in July 2023.

Belgium’s Minister of Justice, Vincent Van Quickenborne, confirmed the ban on Friday (16 December) after the proposed Royal Decree passed the Council of State and the European Commission with no fundamental objections.

Beginning 1 July 2023, gambling advertising will be banned across radio, television and print media, as well as in cinemas, [...]