Lawmakers in North Dakota have narrowly adopted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 relating to authorizing sports betting.

The resolution was adopted despite opposition from the House Judiciary Committee, which had recommended earlier in the week that the resolution do not pass.

The proposal to give voters the opportunity to decide whether to allow state-wide sports betting was adopted by the House on Thursday by a vote of 49 to 44.

It was approved without the amendments introduced in committee [...]