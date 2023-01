New York Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is hoping to grow the number of licensed mobile sports betting operators in the state to sixteen over the next two years.

Addabbo’s proposal calls for fourteen operators to be licensed in the state by the end of January 2024, rising to sixteen operators by January 31, 2025, with the tax rate payable on mobile sports betting to be determined based on the number of licensees.

There are currently nine licensed [...]