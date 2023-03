Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has signed legislation banning unregulated skill games in the state.

The bill (HB 594) bans any unregulated coin-operated amusement machine that awards cash, cash equivalents, and other prizes of value based on any element of chance.

Exceptions include machines that offer non-cash prizes and redeemable vouchers of under $25 dollars in value.

Violations of the ban will attract a penalty of $25,000 per machine.

“Kentucky is the first state to pass standalone legislation banning unregulated [...]