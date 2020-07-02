Amelco continues US expansion with Colorado sports betting licence

London-based sports betting technology provider Amelco has been granted regulatory approval to launch its products in Colorado.

The approval marks the supplier’s fourth supplier licence in the US, with Amelco currently providing its trading and sports betting platform to The Stars Group in the state.

Amelco is set to launch its second sports betting platform in Colorado later this month with BetWildwood, a joint venture with ISI Race & Sports to deliver an online sportsbook for Wildwood Casino in Cripple Creek.

“I’m delighted to announce that Amelco has added another licence to our growing list of US states where we will be doing business - highlighting our platform’s capability to meet any compliance requirement,” said Amelco head of business development Brandon Walker.

“As well as The Stars Group, we’re set to deliver Wildwood Casino’s first online sports betting offering, one of Cripple Creek’s most popular VIP-centric locations, with a series of further major sports wagering partnerships due to be announced later in the year.”

Amelco has also received sports betting supplier licences in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana, with existing clients also including GVC Holdings and FOX Bet.