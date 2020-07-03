GiG secures affiliate license for WSN.com in Colorado

Oslo-listed Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has been granted approval to provide its affiliate services to sports betting operators licensed in Colorado.

Colorado becomes the seventh state in which GiG’s Media division is active through its US-facing WSN.com sports betting site, following previous approvals in New Jersey, Indiana and Pennsylvania, among others.

“We are delighted to further strengthen our position in the US with this latest license approval,” said GiG Media managing director Jonas Warrer.

“WSN.com continues to gain momentum in the US market and Colorado provides us with an even greater opportunity to convert visitors into players as legal sportsbooks begin accepting customers in the state.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading up 1.30 per cent at NOK5.47 per share in Oslo Friday morning.