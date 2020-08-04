Washington DC gaming regulator awards new licenses

The District of Columbia Office of Lottery and Gaming has issued sports betting licenses to William Hill, Sportradar and Scientific Games.

William Hill’s American Wagering Inc. has been awarded a provisional sports wagering Class A operator license, allowing it to operate a sportsbook at Washington DC’s Capitol One Arena, where the ceremonial first bet was placed Monday.

"Washington, D.C. is known for its dedicated sports fans, and we're excited to finally bring them a new way to engage with their favorite teams. Being the first to open a retail location in a professional sports venue wouldn't be possible without our relationship with Ted Leonsis and his team at Monumental," said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US.

"Our teams are working hard to finalize the permanent sports book, restaurant and bar concept we originally envisioned inside the arena."

The Office of Lottery and Gaming also issued provisional sports wagering supplier licenses Friday to Sportradar and Scientific Games subsidiary NYX Digital Gaming, allowing them to provide gaming related goods and services to licensed sportsbooks in the District.